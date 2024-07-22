Bees swarm HDB blocks in Buangkok, frightening some residents

A Buangkok resident was watching TV on July 14 evening when a swarm of bees suddenly flew into his home and surrounded his ceiling light.

The man, surnamed Chen, who lives at Block 999A Buangkok Crescent, immediately sprayed insecticide before shutting his doors and windows.

"I also saw that there were bees along the corridors and outside the flats," said the 38-year-old cleaner.

Bees had also appeared in the vicinity of Block 984D Buangkok Link on the same night, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Chen said that he reported the situation to the town council, and was told that they had received a report from another resident.

The town council also reminded him to stay indoors and close all windows and turn off the lights.

"I waited till almost midnight and called [the town council] several times, but they said that several flats in the Buangkok district were affected and asked me to wait patiently," said Chen.

One resident living at Block 984D said her child discovered the bees flying around the lights along the corridor while returning home and immediately shut their front door. The 52-year-old homemaker later saw several staff checking on the situation.

Another resident surnamed Lin told Shin Min that the corridor was full of dead bees the next morning.

"We close our doors and windows at night, fortunately no bees flew into our home. This is the first time we're encountering such a situation," said the 70-year-old retiree.

Beehive found on rooftop of Block 984D

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said they received feedback regarding bees at Block 999A Buangkok Crescent on the night of July 14.

"In response, we swiftly activated our pest control team that same night to investigate. The team confirmed that the presence of bees was due to the migration of Malayan honey bees," said the spokesperson.

On July 15 morning, the pest control team found a beehive on the rooftop of Block 984D Buangkok Link.

"To ensure the safety of our residents, we conducted the first treatment that same morning and followed up with a second treatment later that afternoon," the spokesperson added.

The Malayan honey bees, also known as the giant honey bees, are often found in forests or densely planted parks, according to the National Parks Board (NParks). They forage actively after dusk and are often attracted to artificial light sources.

If you find yourself swarmed by bees or hornets, you should cover your head and move as far as possible from the hive. Do not swat at the insects as it will cause them to become more aggressive.

To reduce the chances of honey bees entering your home, you can install thick curtains or an insect screen on your windows, NParks advised.

