Behind the scenes: We followed the Traffic Police to find out what goes on during a heavy vehicle speeding enforcement operations exercise

As AsiaOne's resident motoring correspondent, I do spend quite a lot of time on the roads.

One of the things about driving in Singapore though is having to watch out for the infamous 'cop on top' - traffic policemen stationed at overhead bridges with their laser cameras, ready to nab speedsters.

Of course, as a law-abiding citizen, I probably shouldn't have much to worry about. But it's always wise to keep a lookout anyway just to make sure I don't fall afoul of the law.

What is it like on the other side of the fence though? Well, the Traffic Police (TP) invited us to follow them on one of their speeding enforcement operations exercise this week to find out what goes on when they head out to catch speeding vehicles.

Caught on camera

TP conduct regular enforcement operations exercises almost every day to snare errant motorists in the act, and while most of them are out to catch general traffic offences, there are some exercises that focus on a particular group.

The exercise that we were following focused on heavy vehicles, and was part of a three-day island-wide blitz that took place from Monday to Wednesday (May 5 to 7).

Other groups that TP target in their enforcement operations include light goods vehicles, drunk drivers (especially around festive periods), and even cyclists and pedestrians. The nature of the exercise informs the locations and timings for deployment.

For our exercise, we were brought to an overhead bridge overlooking the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). Its proximity to the Tuas industrial area means that it is heavily used by heavy vehicles, and thus a relevant area of concern for this particular exercise.

The primary objective at this spot is to catch heavy vehicles breaking the speed limit. For the uninitiated, all commercial vehicles are required to display a label at the rear of the vehicle indicating the maximum speed that they are allowed to go. Depending on the weight and type of vehicle, the limit is usually fixed at either 60km/h or 70km/h.

The cameras that TP use feature a laser that can detect the speed of the passing vehicle, and the camera itself is sharp enough to capture vital details like the vehicle registration number. TP will then process this information at the end of the exercise and send out the relevant notifications or summons if an offence is committed.

But using a camera to nab speedsters is a reactive measure, catching offenders after they have broken the law. What about proactive measures to prevent them from speeding in the first place?

Curb your speed

For the next part of the exercise, we were brought to a side road in Tuas, where TP's Special Operations Team had set up a roadblock to check heavy vehicles for speed limiter offences, as well as any other potential infringements.

According to the law, all heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of over 12,000kg are required to install a speed limiter device.

As the name suggests, a speed limiter device is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can go. It works by controlling and restricting the vehicle's power output and accelerator movement to ensure that it does not breach the set limit.

Speed limiters need to be calibrated and installed by authorised agents appointed by the police, and sealed to prevent tampering.

One thing that we found out during this exercise that most are probably unaware is that heavy vehicles with speed limiters fitted are required to display a label on the top right corner (when viewed from outside) of the windscreen indicating that the limiter has been installed.

The label contains information such as the vehicle registration number, the set speed limit, the date of calibration and sealing, the name of the calibrator and sealer, and the seal number.

Failure to display the label is also an offence, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

During the three-day exercise, 24 heavy vehicles were caught for not displaying their speed limiter labels.

The current law to install speed limiters in heavy vehicles has been in place since 1999, but in a bid to further enhance safety on the roads, TP announced in 2023 that it is extending the speed limiter requirement to cover lorries with MLWs of between 3,501kg to 12,000kg.

Depending on the date of registration and weight of the vehicle, the deadline to install the speed limiters in these lorries span from Jan 1, 2026 to July 1, 2027. However, TP encourages companies and vehicle owners to install the speed limiters as soon as possible.

Just follow law

While this particular speeding enforcement exercise is not directly targeted at drivers like me, given that I don't drive heavy vehicles, it was still a sobering reminder of how important it is to drive safely on the roads.

It was also an interesting insight into how TP are taking proactive action in ensuring that heavy vehicles, which arguably pose more risks to road users given their larger size and weight, comply with the rules and don't breach their acceptable limits.

Deputy Officer-in-Charge of the Special Operations Team, Deputy Superintendent of Police Norhidawati Binte Ahmad, said, "The operations saw a few heavy vehicles caught for speeding violations. A few vehicles also did not display their speed limiter labels. Speed limiters are required for heavier vehicles to ensure they adhere to the speed limit and protect lives on our roads. TP will continue to enforce strictly against speeding vehicles, and take firm action against them."

Regardless of whether you're driving a heavy vehicle or a regular car though, it is paramount that every road user follows the traffic laws. As you know, the TP will not hesitate to take enforcement action on those who flout the rules and endanger other road users.

