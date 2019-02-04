Ben Goi, son of 'Popiah King' and husband of former actress Tracy Lee, passes away at 43

Ben Goi, son of 'Popiah King' and husband of former actress Tracy Lee, passes away at 43
PHOTO: Instagram/tracyleemeileng
Lynette Phua
AsiaOne
Feb 04, 2019

Ben Goi, the husband of former local TV actress Tracy Lee, passed away at age 43 yesterday (Feb 3).

According to this report, Ben suffered from a heart attack in Kuala Lumpur. 

Also the son of Singapore 'Popiah King' Sam Goi, Ben's body has been brought back to Singapore as of last night.

Local actors Terence Cao, Chew Chor Meng, Zhu Houren and Priscelia Chan were seen attending the wake of the businessman, but none spoke to the media.

It is believed that Ben will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Thursday morning.

Ben and 34-year-old Malaysian-born actress Tracy married in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy last May.

The wedding was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, with a guestlist that read like a who's who of Singapore's political, business and entertainment circles.

Former President Tony Tan and wife Mary, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen were among the high-profile names at the reception.

