Benjamin Glynn released from prison, to be deported

SINGAPORE - Briton Benjamin Glynn is preparing to get deported after he was released from prison on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The 40-year-old former recruitment consultant was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday after he was convicted on four charges.

District Judge Eddy Tham found him guilty of two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

The sentence was backdated to July 19, from when he was first remanded.

He was remanded in prison from July 19 to Aug 4, before being remanded at the Institute of Mental Health from Aug 5 to Aug 18.

As his period of remand amounted to more than two-thirds of his sentence, he was allowed to be released from prison on remission.

Convicts can be released on remission for good behaviour after serving two-thirds of their jail term.

Foreigners who are convicted can have their work passes revoked and be deported after serving their sentence.

A spokesman for the Singapore Prison Service confirmed that Glynn was handed over on Wednesday to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which will be making arrangements for his deportation.

The Straits Times has contacted the ICA for comment.

Glynn made headlines after a video of him refusing to wear a mask on a train emerged online in May.

In the video, he was heard saying he would never wear a mask.

He also claimed during court proceedings to be a sovereign, saying he had no contract with the Singapore Government and the authorities.

Before handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Judge Tham said he agreed with the prosecution, and added that Glynn had shown a "blatant disregard for the law".

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

If convicted of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.