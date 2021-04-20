Bentley driver, 26, arrested for crashing into motorcycle while overtaking vehicles on CTE

In mere seconds, a Bentley switching lanes on the Central Expressway (CTE) got into an accident on April 18.

Dashcam footage showed the luxury car speeding up as it overtook a lorry in the middle lane, and crashing into a motorcycle while returning to the right lane.

The impact sent both the motorcycle and its rider crashing to the ground, with pieces of debris strewn on the road.

The Bentley was seen pulling up to the left side of the expressway several metres away.

Several motorists stopped and got out of their vehicles to check on the injured man and appeared to help direct traffic away from the accident scene.

Driver of SFX6606R Bentley Conti FS hitting this Malaysian motorcyclist JMB4708 while doing a reckless undertaking from... Posted by ROADS.sg on Monday, April 19, 2021

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along CTE towards SLE before Outram Road exit at 8.52pm.

The 55-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A 26-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

If found guilty, first-time offenders are liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or to a jail term of up to two years or to both, repeat offenders face heavier penalties.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to the Automobile Association of Singapore's guide on overtaking safely, drivers should check ahead and behind them for oncoming traffic and the road space available before overtaking other vehicles on the road.

They must also signal and make sure that the approaching traffic is beyond their 12-second visual scan and there's no road hazard with the 12-second distance. An overtaking manoeuvre takes about 10 seconds to complete.

