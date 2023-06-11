'Better ask son come out settle loan': 2 men arrested after pasting and passing notes to residents in Woodlands and Ubi

Two men were arrested for loanshark harassment in Woodlands and Ubi, said the police.

One of the two allegedly pasted a debtor's note on the gate of a flat that said: "O$P$ better ask son come out settle loan. Next time my ppl will go paint you house (sic)."

The police received a report of the loanshark harassment at Woodlands Street 82 on June 8.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the 56-year-old man and swiftly arrested him within seven hours of the report.

Earlier, on June 3, the police were alerted to another case of loanshark harassment at Ubi Ave 1, where a resident had alleged that a man had handed a debtor's note to her and left.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the 53-year-old man and arrested him on June 8.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in multiple cases of similar loanshark harassment island-wide. One mobile phone was seized as a case exhibit.

Both men were to be charged in court on Saturday (June 10) for the offence, which carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years and caning of up to six strokes for first-time offenders.

