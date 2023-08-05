'Better come out settle your loan': Man arrested after allegedly leaving threatening note at Woodlands flat

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Aug 3) for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police said they had been alerted on July 3 to to a case of loanshark harassment along Woodlands Drive 14, where a debtor’s note was placed on the main door of a residential unit.

The note said: "Better come out settle your loan don't want force me do anything better Whatapp (sic)."

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him.

The man, who is also believed to be involved in another similar case of loanshark harassment, will be charged in court on Friday under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment face a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: "Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist the loansharks in any way. You may call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.