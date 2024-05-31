Better ventilation, more interaction: SAMH launches refurbished group homes in Bukit Batok

Having lived in the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH)'s Group Homes for a decade, Ong Hock Lam is pleased with his newly revamped lodgings.

"The new place is much better than the previous one. It's cleaner and more well-ventilated. There are also more people living together," the 66-year-old divorcee told AsiaOne.

"Previously there were two of us sharing one room and everyone kept to themselves. Now there's more interaction."

The refurbished group homes, located at Block 240 and 239, Bukit Batok Batok East Avenue 5, were officially launched in a ceremony on Friday (May 31).

Renovations for the homes, comprising of five renovated four- and five-room flats, commenced in April 2023 and were completed in January this year, said SAMH.

First launched in 1995, the group homes are the first psychiatric rehabilitation homes located in a HDB estate.

As these homes are nestled in the heartland, they help facilitate community rehabilitation for the clients as they normalise living in a HDB estate — a crucial part of their recovery journey.

'Slowly picked up the pieces'

In 2014, Ong was referred to the group homes by a medical social worker at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) while seeking treatment for his symptoms of depression.

After his divorce, he gave up his share of the matrimonial home so that his three children could continue their lives with minimal disruption under his ex-wife's care.

However, being on his own was not easy. He recalled that he was often listless and would spend most of his days sleeping. "But I still felt exhausted," he said.

As things got better with the help of treatment and medication, Ong secured a job as a driver at a social service agency.

At the group homes, he made new friends and picked up calligraphy.

Earlier this month, Ong also picked up the keys to his studio apartment for seniors in Tengah, where he'll move into in September.

"When I first arrived at SAMH, I felt very alone and helpless as I was divorced and estranged from my family. Through the support of my case workers, I slowly picked up the pieces and learnt to achieve one small milestone at a time."

Ong has also since reconciled with his family and regularly visits his children and grandchildren, who live in Jurong West.

Expanded capacity

With the new dormitory-style layout, SAMH's group homes can now accommodate up to 51 occupants, up from the 36 previously.

Each unit comes with two toilets, a washing machine, a dryer, a stove and a microwave. Each person has their own bed and a storage cabinet for personal belongings.

Clients receive comprehensive support in their recovery journey, such as vocational training to help them become self-sufficient.

Eligible clients will also receive help to obtain their own housing, such as applying for BTO or rental flats.

Helen Yong, senior assistant director of outreach services at SAMH said that there are currently 24 people, aged between 21 and 60, staying at the group homes.

Clients, who are referred by hospitals, usually stay for two to three years.

At the launch on Friday, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a patron of SAMH, commended the association's efforts to reintegrate people with mental health issues back into the community.

He noted that living with mental health issues can be "deeply isolating" and the community plays an important role in helping affected individuals with recovery.

"With a bit of self-confidence that comes with being in a community of people, and a lot of support and trust from the rest of the community, can we make the future of each and every person with mental health issues a bright and beautiful one."

