Between a pipe and a hard place: Man trapped between lorry, trailer and metal pipe in Paya Lebar rescued

Wedged between a lorry, a trailer and a metal pipe, one man experienced what would probably be a claustrophobe's worst nightmare.

Fortunately, he was rescued and conveyed to the hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page yesterday (May 27).

The SCDF was activated at about 1.05pm on Friday to rescue the man at Defu Avenue 2.

"Arriving first at the scene, SCDF firefighters and Emergency Medical Services from Paya Lebar Fire Station immediately conducted an assessment on the trapped man and promptly rendered medical assistance to stabilise him," the SCDF stated.

Once rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) arrived, they worked in tandem with first responders to aid the trapped man.

Utilising two air lifting bags, Dart rescuers raised the pipe to free the trapped man.

The lifting bags are "thin and lightweight" and can be "used in confined spaces" where other larger equipment would not be deployable, the SCDF said.

As the lifting bag is filled with air, it expands, which in turn lifts or spreads the objects around the bags, allowing rescuers to pull those at risk to safety.

The man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after he was freed.

This isn't the first time in recent months that Dart was deployed.

Last month, three people found themselves trapped in an elevator at Junction 10.

With the help of a Power Ascender, they were raised out of the lift and to safety.

