Registered beverage container return scheme producers to receive grant of up to $2,500: NEA

A grant of up to $2,500 will be given to registered beverage producers after the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) kicks in from April, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Monday (Jan 19).

The BCRS Producer Transition Grant, which will be automatically awarded, can be used to offset costs related to product registration fees, producer fees and the cost of stickers for the scheme.

It will be available until Sept 30, 2027.

The BCRS is a new recycling initiative, expected to roll out on April 1, under which a 10-cent refundable deposit will be added to all pre-packaged beverages sold in plastic and metal containers. This is to encourage consumers to return them at designated collection points for proper disposal and reuse.

Under the scheme, beverage producers are encouraged to display new Singapore-specific barcodes on their containers, as all containers covered under the BCRS must carry a deposit mark to help consumers identify those eligible for the 10-cent refund.

To obtain the refund, consumers will need to ensure that cans and plastic bottles are minimally empty to be accepted at the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).

Containers must also not be crushed or flattened, and barcodes as well as the scheme's deposit mark must remain intact for the RVMs to scan before refunds are issued, which will be processed via e-payment methods.

Over 1,000 RVMs installed at return points

To ensure a smooth rollout, there will be a transition period from April 1 to Sept 30 to allow the sale of both existing stock and new beverage containers with the scheme's deposit mark and registered barcode, said NEA.

As such, most beverage containers bearing the new barcodes are expected to appear on shelves only from June 2026. However, the RVMs will be deployed early, NEA added.

Over 1,000 RVMs will be installed at designated return points, as well as in publicly accessible spaces such as HDB void decks and town centres, and will be rolled out progressively to be fully operational by April 1.

Recommended by the RecycleRight Citizens' Workgroup in 2019, the BCRS aims to increase the recycling rate of beverage containers and reduce the amount of waste sent for disposal.

The scheme's operator, BCRS Ltd, is a consortium comprising Coca-Cola Singapore, F&N Foods and Pokka, which was licensed by the NEA in 2024 to develop and manage the scheme.

Since then, NEA said it has held several engagement sessions with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, industry stakeholders, and the public to co-develop a scheme suited to Singapore's local context.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a Sheng Siong spokesperson said that the supermarket chain appreciates the support provided and will work closely with the agency and BCRS Ltd throughout the transition period to ensure a smooth and effective rollout.

"All 87 of our stores will be included as return points, providing consumers with convenient access across our network," added the spokesperson.

More information on the BCRS is available at https://bcrs.sg/

[[nid:727613]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com