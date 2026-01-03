Beverage Container Return Scheme to start on April 1 with 10-cent return deposit

Canned and bottled drinks will come with an additional 10-cent charge under a new scheme which will be implemented from April 1.

The 10-cent container return deposit will be refunded when consumers return the empty can or bottle at designated reverse vending machines.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 3).

"This initiative is a significant step towards Singapore's circular economy goals, encouraging the recycling of beverage containers like metal cans and plastic bottles," he said.

The scheme was originally set to start in April 2025, but was pushed back at the request of major beverage producers who said they needed more time to operationalise it.

In response, the authorities have extended the transition period to six months — spanning April 1 to Sep 30, said Dr Janil.

Most beverage containers with the refundable 10-cent deposit are likely to hit the shelves closer to the later part of this period, he explained, adding that consumers can expect to see a mix of containers — some with the refundable deposit and others without.

"We know that change takes time and effort, and we've been working closely with the scheme operator, BCRS Ltd, as well as other stakeholders — from beverage producers to retailers — to ensure the rollout is practical and smooth for everyone," said Dr Janil.

BCRS Ltd (Beverage Container Return Scheme Limited) is a consortium formed by Coca-Cola Singapore, F&N Foods and Pokka. It was licensed by the National Environment Agency in 2024 to design and operate the scheme.

In the coming weeks, BCRS will provide more details such as the scheme's mark on the labels of beverage containers and where to return them, said Dr Janil.

"We will also be stepping up our outreach and engagement with all producers, retailers, and F&B outlets," he added.

The beverage container return scheme was first announced in 2020 as part of efforts to reduce waste and increase recycling rates in Singapore.

Public consultation was conducted in 2022, and a legislative framework for the scheme was part of the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament in 2023.

