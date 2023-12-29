Beware: '$4 Rimowa luggages' on 'iShopChangi' is a scam

SINGAPORE - At least 19 people have fallen victim to a scam claiming to sell cheap branded suitcases on online shopping platform iShopChangi, with losses totalling at least S$7,000.

The police said in a statement on Dec 28 that the scam targeted victims with Facebook advertisements and posts claiming to offer luggage from Rimowa's Hybrid series for prices as low as $S4 for the first 1,000 buyers.

To appear legitimate, the advertisements and posts claimed luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa was collaborating with iShopChangi Singapore as part of the German brand's 125th anniversary celebrations.

iShopChangi was launched in 2015 offering inbound and outbound travellers the ability to purchase duty-free items online from shops at Changi Airport.

In the scam, victims were redirected to a phishing website after clicking on the posts, where they were required to provide their credit card or debit card details.

They only realised they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised transactions being made.

The police said no such collaboration exists between iShopChangi and Rimowa for a S$4 suitcase. Checks by The Straits Times show the brand's luggage is not currently sold on the platform.

Rimowa's Hybrid Cabin S model suitcase with a capacity of 32 litres is listed on the brand's website with a recommended retail price of S$1,410.

[[nid:614728]]

The police have advised the public to install the ScamShield application and enable security features, such as two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication for banks and transaction limits for Internet banking transactions.

A similar scam advertising cheap luggage earlier in December claimed 14 victims, and used the logo of Singapore Airlines to lend the scam legitimacy.

The police said that the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

They can also report any scams to the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.