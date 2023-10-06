Beware of malware: 43 people lose over $1.2m to travel package scams in September alone

They were looking for some rest and relaxation, but found regret instead after the tour packages they had signed up for turned out to be scams.

Scammers absconded with over $1.2 million from 43 people in September alone, the police said in a media release on Thursday (Oct 5).

The victims were lured in by good deals for tours after seeing advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

However, the "cruises, tour packages, concert tours and durian tours" would be fake.

After they clicked on the ads, scammers would shift the conversation to WhatsApp and send the victims an Android Package Kit (APK) file containing malware.

Framing it as a means of making payment, the scammers would then instruct victims to install the APK file - through which scammers would gain full reign over the victims' mobile phones, stealing their bank account information.

Alternatively, they would tell victims to enter their online banking details on the third-party app or make PayNow transfers.

Often, victims only realised they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised transfers on their bank accounts, or if they suddenly lost contact with the scammers who enticed them.

Warning the public, the police cautioned against downloading APK files or other third-party apps, and stressed that the public should not click on suspicious links.

The police also recommended downloading ScamShield and anti-virus apps on mobile devices and updating both devices and these apps regularly.

Additionally, the public should also disable the "Install Unknown App" or "Unknown Sources" in phone settings and decline any notifications that seek access to phone functions or data.

For more information, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

