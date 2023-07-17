Beware: New fake app disguising as Anti Scam Centre

SINGAPORE – Those who are using Android devices are advised by the police not to download any application via an SMS that claims to be from the police’s Anti Scam Centre (ASC).

This is because the Android package kit (APK) file may contain malware which allows scammers to access and take control of the device remotely, and to steal passwords in the device, the police said on Sunday.

In this scam variant, members of the public are sent an SMS claiming to be from ASC and requesting them to download and install an anti-scam app to ensure the security of their devices.

According to the police, the fake app claims to help identify and prevent scams by providing comprehensive protection and security.

The SMS contains a URL link to a fake ASC website with a link to download the app. As part of the app installation, the Android user would be prompted to allow access to the device to enable the anti-scam service.

Those with information relating to such crimes, or who are in doubt, can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Anyone requiring urgent police help can dial 999.

The public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688 to find out more about scams.

In May, the police warned of a phishing scam variant involving the download of a fake ScamShield app that installs malware on victims’ mobile devices.

In this variant, victims would be duped into downloading the fake app using a URL link fraudulently bearing the ScamShield logo.

The scammers would also inform victims not to download the authentic ScamShield app from the official Google Play Store, and insist that the victims download the fake app from the URL link provided by the scammers.

Also in May, the police urged the public not to download an unofficial Police@SG app hosted on a third-party app-hosting website.

In 2022, scam victims in Singapore lost $660.7 million, up from $632 million in 2021, bringing the total to almost $1.3 billion lost in two years.

There were 31,728 scam cases reported in 2022, up from 23,933 cases in 2021.

