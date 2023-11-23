Beware of scam demanding GST payment for parcel delivery: Iras

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has warned members of the public to be wary of a parcel delivery scam where victims are sent fake goods and services tax (GST) form with the Iras logo via WhatsApp and then told to pay a tax for the release of parcels.

In the advisory on Wednesday (Nov 22), Iras said that these messages are purportedly sent from an eCommerce logistics company where victims will be told that the parcels are held at the "Singapore border".

The scammers will then attempt to get GST payment from users.

"Members of the public are advised to ignore the scam Whatsapp message. Do not provide any personal, credit card or bank account details, make payments or follow any instructions in the WhatsApp message," warned Iras. "Those affected by the scam are advised to lodge police reports."

The police, in an advisory on Nov 1, said that they have observed a trend of parcel delivery phishing scams where scammers obtain the victim's personal details and banking credentials on the pretext of delivery charges.

In that variant, victims would receive a text message or email requiring additional payment to facilitate the delivery of their purchased items.

These text messages or emails would contain a phishing link and victims who click on it are led to a spoofed website to key in their personal details and/or banking credentials.

Victims would discover that they had been scammed when they notice unauthorised transactions made to their bank accounts or credit cards.

The agency said that at least 25 people have fallen prey to the parcel delivery scam since October 23, with losses amounting to at least $38,000.

