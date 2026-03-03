Most of the complaints over weak mobile coverage in Bidadari resolved: Josephine Teo

Mobile network operators in Singapore are "actively working" on resolving three outstanding complaints regarding weak mobile network coverage in the Bidadari estate, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

Teo, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation, was responding to a parliamentary question on Monday (March 2) by Member of Parliament Alex Yeo.

Yeo, who represents Potong Pasir SMC, had asked the minister if the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had received feedback of connectivity dead-zones and weak signal strength in the Bidadari estate over the past five years.

He also asked if such feedback arose due to a delay by telecommunications companies (telcos) in installing boosters pending the completion of the developments, and how telcos will address such connectivity gaps.

In her written reply, Teo reiterated that mobile network operators are required to meet IMDA's quality of service standards.

She added that IMDA conducts regular checks islandwide to ensure that these standards are met.

"Mobile network operators therefore work closely with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to facilitate mobile network coverage in new HDB towns, such as the Bidadari estate," the minister explained.

Teo also revealed that IMDA received eight complaints regarding weak mobile coverage in the Bidadari estate over the past five years, noting that five of the complaints have already been addressed.

The remaining three complaints, concerning the basement carpark of Alkaff Courtview at Bidadari Park Drive, are expected to be resolved within the first half of 2026.

A total of 8,872 flats have been constructed across the 93ha Bidadari estate since 2015.

The last four public housing projects in Bidadari — ParkEdge @ Bidadari, ParkView @ Bidadari, Bartley Beacon and Bartley GreenRise — were completed in 2025.

[[nid:730714]]

editor@asiaone.com