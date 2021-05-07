Big dogs allowed! Grab expands suite of premium transport offerings with GrabPet XL and GrabCar Exec

Grab has announced the expansion of its transport offerings with the introduction of two new on-demand premier ride options - GrabPet XL, a transportation service that caters to customers with large pets, and GrabCar Exec, a fleet of luxurious vehicles for customers who wish to travel in style and comfort.

Both services will go live on May 25, 2021.

GrabPet XL is offered on top of the existing GrabPet service. The new service offers larger vehicle models, allowing for more passengers and pets. For instance, a GrabPet XL vehicle can ferry three passengers in addition to three small to medium-sized pets or two large pets in a single trip.

All household pets licensed by the Animal & Veterinary Service - except birds - are permitted on the service. All vehicles are outfitted with foldable pet seat covers and adjustable leashes. In addition, Grab offers insurance coverage for travelling pets for the period of the transit.

GrabCar Exec offers a limousine-style service for customers who wish to travel in comfort and style, with a focus on service quality. GrabCar Exec driver-partners will be required to attend professional training to provide passengers with exceptional service.

The new offering is an option for customers looking for a special ride for events or special occasions.

GrabCar Exec will be serviced by a fleet of four and six-seater premium vehicles, which include the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz V220, and Toyota Vellfire models.

Customers can take advantage of various amenities offered, including the ability to charge their phones with the provision of a USB cable and booster seats for children.

Rides start from $16.00 for GrabPet XL and $15.00 for GrabCar Exec.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.