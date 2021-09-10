'Bigger than cats': Ang Mo Kio market's war on rodents see authorities exterminate rats in 6-hour operation

Authorities have stepped up a notch using alcohol, snares and other traps to lure rodents out during an overnight operation on Thursday (Sept 9) in a market at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Conducted by the National Environment Agency and Ang Mo Kio Town Council, the six-hour extermination exercise, which ended at 3am, will be a relief for stall owners who have suffered from the rat infestation in recent months.

Speaking to reporters from Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson from Ang Mo Kio Town Council said efforts will be made to ensure cleanliness of the market.

Measures include cleaning of public areas and clearing the trash four times a day, and washing the floors daily. The market will also be closed quarterly for spring cleaning.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council officers at the market on Sept 9, 2021. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The rampant rodent problem has plagued the Ang Mo Kio market over the past three months.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, a stall owner named Wang, 70, said rats would ‘patronise’ his stall everyday. He added that some of them were even "bigger than cats".

The frustrated stall owner said he had set up cages, but since the rats were too physically strong, they were able to escape from the traps with ease – only managed to catch two in the past three months.

“The rats usually appear in the evening and would scurry around the stall booth. Sometimes, I can also see them early in the morning,” he told the publication. “Besides ruining the fruits and vegetables, they would chew off the cartons.”

Another stall owner named Gao told reporters she had seen traces of rat droppings around the area.

“To prevent this problem, we’ve to ensure that our stall is clean, and all our goods are placed neatly,” she said.

In April, a rat infestation at a Bukit Panjang vegetable stall was reported in the media. Seven to eight rats were seen scurrying on the vegetables, the report said.

