Biker seen convulsing on ground after AYE crash taken to hospital

A motorcyclist was spotted convulsing on the ground after a crash along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Aug 28).

A video posted on the same day by the Singapore Road Accidents.com Facebook page captured the aftermath of the accident.

In the video, the motorcyclist is being tended to by two men, presumably from the car involved in the incident.

There appears to be blood splattered on the road around the motorcyclist, who is seen convulsing while two other men assist to lift the motorcycle away from the motorcyclist.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway at 1.10pm on Aug 28.

The 28-year-old male motorcyclist involved was taken conscious to the hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the motorcyclist was taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

