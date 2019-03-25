Biker voluntarily directs traffic under hot sun after traffic lights break down at Woodlands junction

Biker voluntarily directs traffic under hot sun after traffic lights break down at Woodlands junction
PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp
Mar 25, 2019

Drivers and riders were stuck in a traffic jam after the traffic lights at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Avenue 7 stopped working on Saturday afternoon (Mar 23).

Thankfully, one rider took it upon himself to step forward and direct traffic flow to ease the situation.

Stomp contributor Emilia and her husband were heading to Thomson when they passed the junction.

"It was about 2pm and the traffic was really heavy," she told Stomp.

"From afar, we saw a man directing traffic.

"We thought he was a Traffic Police officer at first but soon realised he was wearing home clothes.

"He had parked his bike by the side of the road and was standing under the scorching hot sun while helping to ease traffic flow.

"When we passed by him, my husband said, 'Baik ah, brother' (Good, brother) and gave him the thumbs up sign.

"He waved at us and continued to help other motorists.

"He should be commended for his initiative!"

More about

Traffic Congestion
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement