Billionaire Peter Lim pays for $1m worth of meals for front-line healthcare workers

SINGAPORE - Billionaire Peter Lim is picking up the tab for $1 million worth of meals hospital staff can enjoy in a show of appreciation and support for their work.

At least 20,000 workers will receive food vouchers which can be used at more than 160 participating food outlets, including Kopitiam, Foodfare and Fei Siong.

Priority will be given to, among others, housekeeping staff, patient care assistants and ambulance drivers, people Mr Lim described as unsung heroes.

In a statement his private office released on Friday (May 8), he said their work is often less visible, but no less important to the front-line response.

"He hopes that these meals will boost the morale of these front-line healthcare workers and bring them some comfort in this difficult period," the statement read.

They can redeem meals at their own convenience.

Beneficiaries are staff at Alexandra Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The owner of Spanish football club Valencia is one of a number of moneyed people here who have extended a helping hand to others during the coronavirus crisis.

His daughter, socialite Kim Lim, has been delivering food to front-line healthcare workers in hospitals and foreign worker dormitories.

Singapore philanthropist Laurence Lien and his family donated $2 million in April to charities affected by the pandemic.

Singapore permanent resident Tahir, an Indonesian tycoon, gave $500,000 to help needy families and individuals.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.