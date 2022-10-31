'Bird s*** is everywhere': Commuter says Eunos Bus Interchange is dirtiest in Singapore, SBS Transit responds

A commuter has given Eunos Bus Interchange the dubious honour of being the dirtiest in Singapore.

The Stomp contributor shared a photo and a video taken on Oct 22, showing the interchange littered with bird droppings and stains.

"This is the dirtiest bus interchange in Singapore," said the Stomp contributor.

"Bird s*** is everywhere, including the railings, such that we cannot even rest our backs, buttocks and arms."

In response to a Stomp query, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit's vice president (special grade) of customer experience and communications, said: "Cleaning of Eunos Bus Interchange is carried out twice daily.

"However, it has been quite a challenge to keep it constantly clean as birds from the neighbouring field frequently fly in and out and some also perch on the overhead horizontal beams of the roof. Unfortunately, they sometimes leave their droppings behind."

Mrs Wu said that besides stepping up the cleaning frequency, SBS Transit is also exploring additional measures to improve the situation.

She added: "We apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused."

