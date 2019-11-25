Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room

Miss Sharonia Paruntu shared her ordeal on Instagram. Right: The deodorant powder that had been mistaken for drugs.
PHOTO: Instagram, Facebook/Stanley Paruntu
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

The teenager had wanted to celebrate her birthday at a hotel with friends, but a misunderstanding turned it into a nightmare, involving police arrests and over 14 hours in custody for the girl and her friends.

Taking to Instagram yesterday to share her ordeal, user Sharonia Paruntu said she had spent 14 hours under police arrest after a deodorant powder – tawas powder or alum powder – she had taken to W Singapore in Sentosa Cove in a small resealable plastic bag was mistaken for drugs by the hotel staff.

The police told The New Paper that on Nov 10, at 9.29am, they were alerted to a packet of white powdery substance, suspected to be drugs, found in a room in W Singapore.

A man and three women aged between 18 and 19, who had occupied the room, were subsequently arrested for suspected possession and consumption of controlled drugs.

The police said: "They were released unconditionally at 1.43am on Nov 11 after preliminary testing on the white powder and their urine samples turned up negative for controlled drugs."

On her Instagram, Miss Paruntu described the exchange with the police in the hotel room.

She said after they found the bag of powder, she had said: "Yeah, just put (the powder) on your armpit then you wouldn't smell for the rest of the day."

She said the police escorted her and her friends out of the hotel in handcuffs.

Miss Paruntu, an Indonesian living in Singapore, posted: "And the police escorted us out of the hotel with handcuffs, and it was really humiliating because some of the hotel guests saw us and assumed we are criminal."

Lawyers and legal experts TNP spoke to said the police had acted well within their powers.

Criminal lawyer Amolat Singh told TNP that under the law, the police can hold a suspect in custody for up to 48 hours to conduct preliminary investigations.

He added that the basis of having reasonable suspicion is enough for an arrest to be made.

According to Miss Paruntu's Instagram stories, two of her friends were stuck inside the hotel room's bathroom at around 2am because they could not open the bathroom door.

BREAK

Her other friends attempted to open the door but ended up breaking the clear sliding door.

They decided to call the hotel staff for help. The staff who arrived then spotted the bag of powder, but according to Miss Paruntu, did not ask her what the powder was.

Mr Singh said the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the broken bathroom door, coupled with the bag of white powder, could have appeared incriminating, increasing reason for suspicion.

The 14-hour arrest was also not entirely out of the ordinary, lawyers said.

Mr Rajan Supramaniam, a senior criminal lawyer, told TNP that test procedures could take several hours because the specimen has to be sent to the Health Sciences Authority for testing and can take some time.

He said the police have to adhere to protocol, and as long as there is reasonable suspicion, the police have to do their duty and act within their powers.

He added that it is also not out of the ordinary that the police had cuffed the teenagers.

Mr Supramaniam said that there are situations in which the police will cuff their suspects, such as if there is a large group, or the suspect is insolent, uncooperative or exhibiting rowdiness or violent behaviour.

Miss Paruntu posted on her Instagram that after her mother wrote to the Singapore Tourism Board and the Marriott customer service, the hotel, which is under Marriott International, apologised and refunded the $1,700 they had charged for the broken door.

TNP reached out to Miss Paruntu for comment yesterday but did not receive a response by press time.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
HSA (Health Sciences Authority) Drugs crime Hotels Social media Singapore Police Force Singapore lawyers

TRENDING

Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

SERVICES