'Living in constant fear': Bishan resident raises concern over neighbour's hoarding, fears fire risk

For close to eight years, a resident in Bishan has been troubled his neighbour's hoarding, which has obstructed the public corridor, raising concerns about a potential fire.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 25), Mervyn Soh, 63, who stays at Block 134 Bishan Street 12, said the situation has caused distress and frustration among residents.

"My greatest fear is a fire. If one breaks out, my unit, which is located directly below, will be severely affected," said the father of two.

"With the recent HDB fire incidents, my neighbours and I are living in constant fear.

"The unit is packed wall-to-wall with unused items, creating a dangerous environment," he added.

Soh and other neighbours have repeatedly tried to persuade the unit's owner to stop collecting items, to no avail.

"It is very frustrating. The hoarding just keeps piling up, even though social workers come every few months to declutter the place," he said.

Neighbour plagued by cockroaches, rats

Another resident living next to the unit, who wished to be known only as Gaya, told AsiaOne that the clutter has also led to an increase in pests.

"Although we are worried that the clutter might cause a fire, pests such as cockroaches and rats have been entering my home.

"Every night, I have to lock and seal my doors, but there are just too many of them, and it's terrible," he said.

The 69-year-old retiree added that the situation has become a norm for him.

"Over the years, I've learned to adapt to it. There really isn't much I can do, and I'm sure she is aware of the neighbours' worries," he said.

Items kept for donation, says owner

While several residents have also raised concerns, such as odours from the clutter, the unit's owner said she had been keeping the items with the intention of donating them to charity.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday, the owner, who did not wish to be named, said she collected the items to help the needy.

"The items I keep are for people in the Philippines. I have a friend from a church there, and I collect these unwanted but usable items for those in need," said the 67-year-old housewife, adding that she sends the items over every few months.

Addressing residents' concerns about the clutter being a fire hazard, the woman said: "I understand their worries and that they are afraid there could be a fire, but I always tell them I do not cook at home.

"In fact, I am hardly at home."

The elderly woman, who lives with her husband, said that she has also been cooperative when social workers declutter her unit.

"I know they are worried, but I have already toned things down.

"Whenever the social workers come in, I cooperate with them and there haven't been any conflicts.

"I hope my neighbours can understand that I am doing my best," she said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com