PAB rider who crossed road in Bishan on red man gets hit by oncoming car, sent flying

A 41-year-old male power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was taken to hospital following an accident with a car in Bishan on Tuesday (Dec 9).

The accident took place at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11 at about 7.35pm.

The intersection is about 200m away from Junction 8, a popular heartland shopping mall.

A video of the accident posted on Facebook page Roads.sg shows the man riding across the pedestrian crossing while the traffic lights are not in his favour.

Just before he reaches the traffic island at the end of the crossing, the man stops.

An oncoming BMW can be heard screeching as the driver presumably slams the brakes, but not in time — it hits the man before coming to a halt.

The impact sends him flying into the air and parts of the man's PAB, including the thermal bag, are seen flung onto the road.

Thankfully, the man — who was wearing a helmet — he is seen getting up without the assistance of three passers-by who remain standing at the traffic island.

The driver is next seen exiting his car and assisting the PAB user.

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 41-year-old rider was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng hospital.

The 43-year-old male driver of the BMW MPV is assisting with investigations.

Police added that investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: This article was edited for clarity.

