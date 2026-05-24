Lorry veers across lanes on BKE, hits car and motorcycle; rider taken to hospital

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was struck by a van which veered across three lanes on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The accident happened at about 2.35pm on Saturday (May 23) along BKE towards Woodlands.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a van veering from the third of four lanes on the expressway to hit a car and motorcycle travelling on the rightmost lane.

It is unclear what caused the van's sharp-angled manoeuvre, although the person who uploaded the footage wrote that the van's driver had hit the brakes before it was seen veering.

AsiaOne could not independently verify this claim from the footage. However, based on the footage, it was raining heavily at the time of the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the accident involved the said lorry, a car and a motorcycle, adding that the motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 31-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com