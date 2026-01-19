Sparks fly as taxi sends motorcycle crashing while changing lanes behind bus on PIE

A motorcycle was sent crashing to the ground after a Transcab taxi rear-ended into it while changing lanes along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Jan 16) night.

The accident happened at about 11pm along the PIE towards Changi, near the Bukit Timah Expressway exit.

In a video posted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a Transcab taxi and a bus can be seen entering the PIE, towards Changi, from the Jalan Anak Bukit slip road.

Both the bus and the taxi signalled to enter the leftmost lane of the expressway as the slip road runs out.

At this time, a motorcycle was travelling straight along the said lane. The motorcyclist appeared to have slowed down for the bus to pass ahead.

However, the taxi began switching lanes at the same time and rear-ended the motorcycle.

The impact sent the motorcycle crashing to the ground and sparks were seen flying as it skidded for a distance.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two people, including the 43-year-old male motorcyclist, were assessed for minor injuries. Both declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

