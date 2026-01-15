Motorcyclist rear-ends another along BKE, skids and crashes into railing

A 41-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jan 14) afternoon after an accident with another motorcycle along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The accident happened at about 3.05pm, along the BKE towards the Pan Island Expressway.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, two motorcycles were seen travelling - one behind the other - between the first and second lanes of the expressway. The 41-year-old was riding in the rear motorcycle.

As they neared a lorry on the second lane, the motorcycle ahead slowed down. The 41-year-old tried applying his emergency brakes but still came into contact with the other motorcycle.

The impact caused him to skid and bump into the lorry, now on his left.

This second contact presumably caused the motorcyclist to skid towards the railing on his right. He then crashed into the railing, narrowly missing the other motorcycle.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that the accident involved two motorcycles, adding that the 41-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital.

AsiaOne understands that the two motorcycles seen in the video bore Malaysian registration plates.

Police investigations are ongoing.

