1 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 42-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a 3-vehicle accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), towards Woodlands Checkpoint, on Saturday (Jan 17) evening.

The accident involving a car and two motorcycles took place at about 6.20pm along the BKE, after Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the 42-year-old was conveyed conscious to Woodlands Hospital, adding that another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

AsiaOne understands that the car bore a Singapore licence plate, while the two motorcycles had Malaysia licence plates.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the accident affected one out of three lanes, which was later cleared at about 8.15pm.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting with police investigations.

