'Deliberate, savage killing': Cat found dead in Yishun rubbish chute with cable tie around neck

A cat was found dead in a rubbish chute in Yishun with a cable tie around its neck, in what a community cat group described as a deliberate and savage killing.

The incident has been reported to the National Parks Board (NParks), which said it is investigating the matter.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 14), the group said its volunteer was alerted by Nee Soon Town Council on May 10 after a cleaner discovered the carcass in one of the rubbish chutes at Block 398 Yishun Ring Road.

According to the images shared in the post, the black cat, which had an untipped ear, was found wrapped in a red plastic bag and discarded into the chute.

The group said it had verified that the animal was not a community cat.

"This appears to be an obvious case of cruelty and deliberate, savage killing," the group said in its post, adding that it hopes the family or anyone who knows the perpetrator will come forward to assist with investigations.

It also urged community cat feeders in the neighbourhood to remain vigilant and look out for anyone suspicious, as the perpetrator remains at large.

Under the comments section, several netizens expressed outrage over the incident, while others called for harsher penalties for animal abuse. "It has to be someone's pet. It looks well fed and its fur is thick and lush. This is so sickening," one user wrote. Another commented: "The punishment for animal abuse needs to be harsher, and a psychological review should be mandatory. Many serial killers and perpetrators of violent crimes start with small animals." Post-mortem exam ongoing

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Jessica Kwok, group director of enforcement and investigation at NParks, said it was alerted to the cat carcass found in the bin chute.

"NParks is investigating the case and a post-mortem examination is being carried out," she said, adding that safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.

To support NParks' investigations, members of the public are reminded to promptly report suspected animal welfare cases, such as animal cruelty or neglect, to NParks at go.gov.sg/reporttoavs , or call its Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com