At least $6,000 lost to Blackpink concert ticket scams ahead of Singapore performance

At least $6,000 has been lost since October 2025 to scams claiming to have concert tickets to shows by K-pop girl group Blackpink, said the Singapore police.

The K-pop group will be staging their Deadline world tour at the National Stadium on Nov 28, 29 and 30.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 20), the police said that there were at least 11 reported cases in which victims bought tickets offered for sales on messaging or social media platforms.

These victims had responded to offers for the sale of concert tickets on platforms such as Carousell, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, TikTok and Xiaohongshu.

Scammers would then provide screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to convince victims that the tickets were authentic.

They would also claim that ticket sales were time-sensitive or limited in quantity and promise to deliver the tickets after payment were made.

When the victims told the scammers that they did not receive their concert tickets, the scammers would ask for additional payment, claiming that the initial payment was not received.

The victims would only realise that they have been scammed when the "sellers" became uncontactable or when the tickets were still not delivered.

Blackpink concert tickets cannot be transferred or resold

Under the terms and conditions of sale by the authorised ticketing platform, Ticketmaster, the concert tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

Those who are found to have purchased resale tickets will be turned away from the concert at the Singapore Sports Hub, where the National Stadium is located, with no refund.

Tickets bought from authorised ticketer will be issued to buyers via their Ticketmaster account. They are not issued via email.

The police said they have also reached out to platforms such as Carousell, Facebook Marketplace and TikTok to take down listings of resale tickets.

Members of public are advised to purchase tickets to the Blackpink concert only from Ticketmaster.

If unsure if something is a scam, the public may call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline on 1799.

