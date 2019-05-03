Blind tissue seller allegedly robbed of earnings in Yishun underpass, police investigating

A blind woman (pictured) was allegedly robbed in Yishun on April 30.

The police are investigating an incident where a visually-impaired woman was allegedly robbed in Yishun on Tuesday evening (April 30), they told Stomp in response to queries.

Facebook user Jessica Vincent posted about the incident, which occurred in the underpass linking Yishun MRT Station and Northpoint City shopping mall at around 7.20pm.

In her post on Wednesday (May 1), Jessica alleged that a blind woman was robbed by another woman, who reportedly "snatched" a bag containing the victim's "whole day's collection" and then ran off.

The blind woman is believed to be a tissue seller, based on a photo that Jessica uploaded.

According to Jessica, whose Facebook post has garnered over 10,000 shares to date, the blind woman shouted for help and someone chased after the alleged robber.

"A lot of us saw a lady chasing the thief but the thief got away," said Jessica in her post, adding that she would make a police report.

In response to Stomp queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to the Facebook user for more details.