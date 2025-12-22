Blood donation age limit for first-time donors raised to 65: HSA

The upper age limit for first-time blood donors will be raised from 60 to 65 years old from Jan 2, 2026, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Dec 22).

The authority said that new donors can give blood up to one day before their 66th birthday after the new age limit kicks in, adding that the move reflects the authority's commitment to ensuring a sustainable blood supply for Singapore's healthcare needs.

"With our ageing population, it is crucial that we tap into every safe opportunity to expand our donor pool while maintaining the highest safety standards for both blood donors and recipients," said HSA's chief executive Dr Raymond Chua.

The move follows findings from HSA's data and international studies which show that adverse reactions decrease with age among first-time donors.

The data is based on donors up to the current age limit of 60 years old.

Notwithstanding the raising of upper age limit, donors must still be in general good health and be free of infection symptoms, in order to be eligible for blood donation.

The authority also appealed for eligible donors to come forward to donate blood given the year-end period.

"Year-end typically sees seasonal drop in blood collection of up to 20 per cent.

"Additionally, donors who travel to countries or regions with insect-borne diseases may be ineligible to donate for up to four months after their return, potentially affecting blood supplies in the coming month," said HSA in its appeal.

Those who wish to make an appointment to donate blood may visit www.hsa.gov.sg/make_an_appt.

They may also check on their eligibility, including those with well-controlled high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, at www.hsa.gov.sg/donor_criteria.

