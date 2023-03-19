'Blood was flowing onto his clothes and the ground': Octogenarians involved in slashing incident at Ang Mo Kio

Rage is universal, whether you're 18 or 80.

An 80-year-old man slashed an 88-year-old man with a knife in front of a Sheng Siong supermarket at Ang Mo Kio block 122 on Friday (March 17), Shin Min Daily News reported.

One bystander told the Chinese evening daily that he had heard a commotion while working nearby and went to the scene, only to find an elderly man on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Images received by Shin Min showed the victim seated on the ground, leaning against a wall as paramedics provided aid. His left arm sleeve appeared to be soaked with blood.

"The wounded man had a long knife wound on his face and a cut across his nose," said a 39-year-old eyewitness, identified only by his surname, Luo.

"Blood was flowing onto his clothes and the ground," added Luo, an economic rice stall owner in a nearby coffee shop that both the victim and his attacker frequented.

Another eyewitness, a stall assistant surnamed Xie, 29, told the Chinese evening daily that the victim had allegedly been gossiping with others at the coffee shop, with his words overheard by the aggressor's wife. It is not clear what was said. Xie believed she later informed her husband about it.

Unhappy over what was said, the 80-year-old man confronted the 88-year-old on Thursday and a quarrel ensued.

Xie recalled that the younger man had told the victim, "Be careful I'll cut you down", to which the latter responded by saying he wasn't afraid.

The attack occurred the next day.

According to Xie, the two men are regulars at the coffee shop and have never caused any trouble.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, a spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to a case of assault along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 6pm on Friday.

The spokesperson added that the 88-year-old victim was conscious when conveyed to the hospital while the 80-year-old suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. A knife was also seized.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Boon Lay wedding slashing: Man admits to attacking guest with bread knife, was upset victim was talking to his girlfriend

khooyihang@asiaone.com