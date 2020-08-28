Bloodshed in Ang Mo Kio flat: Jealous man allegedly attacks ex-girlfriend's new flame with knife

A 38-year-old Malaysian man who reportedly slashed his ex-girlfriend's new flame in the head with a vegetable knife this morning (Aug 28) has been arrested, the police confirmed.

The violent attack, which took place in a flat at Block 534 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, left the woman's boyfriend with a 10cm long gash on his head and her sister with a cut in her arm, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The perpetrator and his ex-girlfriend live together in the flat, along with her sister and brother-in-law, the Chinese daily said, citing interviews with several of their neighbours.

After finding out that his ex-girlfriend had brought her new romantic partner home, the man reportedly confronted the pair.

A heated argument ensued and the man began attacking them with a vegetable knife from the kitchen.

In the melee, the woman's boyfriend was slashed in the forehead and the woman's sister also suffered a cut on her right arm.

The three of them fled the house and ran to a nearby carpark, knocking on their neighbours' doors and calling for help along the way.

"I looked down and saw a man whose face was full of blood sitting down at the carpark. I quickly rushed down with a box of tissue," said a neighbour who had noticed the commotion from his unit in Block 532.

By the time he reached the carpark, a few other residents had brought chairs for the three victims to sit on and tissue for their bleeding wounds, while they waited for the police and ambulance to arrive.

"While they were waiting for the ambulance, the man who slashed them even followed them down," he added.

"He wasn't holding a knife then, but he kept pointing at them. He didn't come over, maybe because he saw so many people surrounding them."

The police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon at about 6am.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were taken to Sengkang General Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

