Bloody brawl: Man and woman arrested for affray after Taman Jurong fight; he's also taken in for outrage of modesty

A man and woman were arrested after a brawl at Taman Jurong Food House that left the man with blood on his face on Friday night (Sept 9).

An edited video posted online without sound shows the incident taking place in the open-air section of the food court facing Yung Sheng Road.

The video starts with an apparent confrontation between a man in a burgundy T-shirt and a woman mostly hidden from view. Another woman in a white top appeared to be trying to calm the man down.

The video then abruptly cuts to the man exchanging blows with the first woman. A table was overturned.

Another man separated the two and confronted the burgundy shirt man. The woman suddenly lunged forward and tried to hit the burgundy shirt man.

The video abruptly cuts to the man stumbling to the ground with the two women around him. As he staggered to his feet, the first woman fell backwards. He seemed disoriented with blood on his face.

The man forcefully swung at the person behind him and hit the woman in white in the face. She walked away in pain.

The video then abruptly cuts to policemen at the scene.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook video

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an alleged case of a fight at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 9.36pm.

"A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray," said police.

The man was also arrested for outrage of modesty. He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.