Blow for Lions as football head coach Tsutomu Ogura steps down

SINGAPORE – The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is on the hunt for its fourth national head coach in six years after Tsutomu Ogura’s decision to step down.

In a media statement on June 24, the FAS said that Ogura, who was appointed in February 2024 on a two-year contract, has decided to step down as head coach of the Singapore national team with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

In the interim, the FAS has appointed former BG Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee to lead the Lions while the search for a new permanent head coach is actively underway.

The FAS said that Ogura informed the FAS of his decision several weeks ago, citing the need to return to his home country to attend to pressing personal matters.

“Since then, the FAS executive committee has been in close consultation with Mr Ogura to explore various avenues to facilitate his continued tenure. Despite collective efforts and a mutual desire to sustain the working relationship, the nature of the personal issues involved ultimately made it untenable for him to continue,” the statement said.

The FAS added that it respects Ogura’s decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his professionalism, commitment and contribution to Singapore football during his time at the helm.

“We wish him and his family well in their future endeavors,” it added.

Ogura was also the director for the men’s Under-22 team.

The 58-year-old former Japan national assistant coach was the third consecutive Japanese tactician for the Lions. The others were Takayuki Nishigaya, who was appointed in 2022 and fired in January 2024, and Tatsuma Yoshida, who was appointed in 2019 and quit two years later.

Ogura leaves after having led the Lions to two consecutive wins, a 3-1 victory over the Maldives in an international friendly at home on June 5 and a 2-1 away victory over Bangladesh in an Asian Cup qualifier five days later.

The latter result placed Singapore top of Group C on goals scored, ahead of Hong Kong (four points), Bangladesh and India, who have a point apiece. Only the group winners will advance to the Asian Cup in 2027.

Singapore, who next face India in back-to-back matches in October, have never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with their only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.

In 16 matches in charge of the Lions, Ogura’s record stands at five wins, three draws and eight losses. His tenure started off with a pulsating comeback 2-2 draw with China in a World Cup qualifier in March 2024.

Later that year, he also led the Lions to the Asean Championship semi-finals. It was just the second time since their 2012 title win that the Lions had booked a berth in the last four.

But there were low points too, like the 7-0 drubbing on home soil at the hands of South Korea in a World Cup qualifier last June. Some fans have also questioned his in-game management as the Lions have often collapsed late in matches.

The process of identifying and appointing the next permanent head coach has already commenced, the FAS said on June 24 adding that it is committed to securing a candidate “who possesses the vision, expertise, and leadership qualities to elevate Singapore football to the next level.”

The Lions are set to be in action in the next international window from Sept 1-9.

