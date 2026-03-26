'Messy, unhygienic': Blue recycling bins in Tiong Bahru to be removed for almost 3 months at residents' request

Fed up with the misuse of recycling bins, several residents at Seng Poh estate in Tiong Bahru have requested for them to be removed.

In a novel experiment which will last for close to three months from April 11, people can deposit their recyclables during collection drives that will be held twice a month.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (March 24), Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC Foo Cexiang said that the initiative, called Love Tiong Bahru, comes as recycling rates in Singaporean households have fallen to an all-time low

Figures from the National Environment Agency (NEA) showed that household recycling rate in 2024 was at 11 per cent, down from the previous low of 12 per cent in 2023 and 2022.

Meanwhile, contamination rates at the bins — which include non-recyclable items such as styrofoam and food waste — has remained at 40 per cent and have not declined since 2017.

Foo noted that residents were disheartened by the misuse of bins and uncleanliness of the estate.

Speaking to The Straits Times, architect Kelvin Wang, who is helping to coordinate the initiative, said that residents took action after seeing the deterioration of their living environment.

“We are a heritage neighbourhood meant to represent Singapore’s history and culture.

"We cannot have an environment that is so messy and unhygienic, depending only on our already hard-working town council cleaners to keep picking up after litterbugs," he said.

Encouraged by the residents' initiative, Foo got in touch with NEA to get their support in piloting the "different approach", and brought in Cora Environment, the recycling operator of the estate.

Foo said that the fortnightly recycling collections will be held at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, which he promised to be an "interesting and vibrant affair".

"The aim is simple — to see if a more hands-on approach helps residents sort recyclables more effectively and reduces contamination," he said.

"None of us are sure if it will work, nor do we have all the answers at this point."

He said that some residents have also expressed their concerns that the removal of recycling bins may inconvenience those who use them.

But Foo added that they are "committed" to learn from the pilot initiative by gathering feedback and making improvements.

In an Instagram post on March 15, Love Tiong Bahru stated that their long-term goal is to introduce permanent, clearly labelled sorting bins around the estate to make recycling easier and more effective.

"Participation is voluntary," they said. "The project is simply an effort by neighbours to see whether we can build better recycling habits together and keep our neighbourhood clean."

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chingshijie@asiaone.com