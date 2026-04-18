'Blur' vape user tries to enter wrong Sengkang flat at 1.25am, stumbles around for half hour until cops arrive

A vape user tried to enter a wrong flat in Sengkang and was caught on camera stumbling about outside for nearly half an hour.

Stomp contributor Cheng shared a 28-minute CCTV video of the incident that took place at Block 452A Sengkang West Way on April 2 at 1.25am.

He told Stomp he kept hearing someone outside trying to open his gate in the middle of the night and saw through the peephole a stranger wandering drunkenly along the common corridor.

Cheng said: "I think he took Kpods until blur and thought this was his flat."

The bespectacled youth can be seen vaping in the video. At one point, he loses his balance and falls onto the floor, losing one of his slippers. He gets up and tries to wear his slipper, but soon gives up.

The youth attempts and fails to unlock the Stomp contributor's gate, then staggers away and returns to try again repeatedly. He also appears to vomit several times, but it's unclear if he did. Eventually, he puts his slipper back on.

Cheng said: "My wife didn't dare open the door. We called the police."

When the police arrived at 1.51am, they can be heard in the video offering to take the youth home and asking: "Are you okay? May I know where you stay?"

The youth says he is trying to find his way home as he leads the police back to the Stomp contributor's gate. One of the two police officers asks the youth if he lives on the sixth storey. The young man replies that he lives on the seventh floor and is told by the policeman that they are on the sixth storey.

The youth is unable to recall his unit number when asked. The policeman says, "Never mind," and escorts the young man away at the end of the video.

Cheng opened his door after the police left with the youth and found handprints on the wall outside the flat.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.30am.

One vaporiser and one pod were seized, added the police, and the offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Stomp has contacted HSA for more information.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.