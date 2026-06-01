BMW convertible skids and hits object along SLE, bursts into flames

A BMW 6-series convertible was seen in flames along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (June 1) morning.

The incident happened at about 8.15am along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), before the Lentor Avenue exit.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media and motoring chat groups show the BMW convertible burning on the fourth lane of the expressway.

A Traffic Police expressway patrol car was stopped a short distance behind the burning car.

Debris and skid marks can be seen along two merging lanes from the direction of the Central Expressway.

AsiaOne understands from eyewitnesses that the BMW had apparently hit a section of railings before bursting into blames.

However, AsiaOne was unable to independently verify this from the video footage.

Police told AsiaOne the car is believed to have self-skidded along the SLE, adding that a 26-year-old female driver is assisting with police investigations.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said its firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

A 34-year-old male car passenger was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:737073]]

editor@asiaone.com