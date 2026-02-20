BMW catches fire along Woodlands Avenue 5, no injuries reported

A hood of a BMW car caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 5 on Friday (Feb 20).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SDCF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 9am.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was extinguished using a water jet, SCDF added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post by SGRV Front Man, photos of the incident show a black BMW parked on the left side of the road with its bonnet in flames. Cloud of smoke can also be seen.

At least five firefighters are seen attempting to douse the flames.

