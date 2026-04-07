Car catches fire in Woodlands; no injuries reported

A BMW coupe caught fire at about 4.40pm on Monday (April 6) at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 6.

Videos of the incident seen by AsiaOne show what appears to be the front part of of the grey coupe — the front right section of the bonnet, wheel arc, and bumper — on fire.

The other parts of vehicle were seemingly unaffected.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its firefighters extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam jet and a water jet.

It added that no injuries were reported in the incident and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com

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