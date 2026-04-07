singapore

Car catches fire in Woodlands; no injuries reported

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Monday (April 6) at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 9
Car catches fire in Woodlands; no injuries reported
A BMW coupe caught fire at a road junction in Woodlands on Monday (April 6) afternoon.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 07, 2026 12:25 AMBYSean Ler

A BMW coupe caught fire at about 4.40pm on Monday (April 6) at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 6.

Videos of the incident seen by AsiaOne show what appears to be the front part of of the grey coupe — the front right section of the bonnet, wheel arc, and bumper — on fire. 

The other parts of vehicle were seemingly unaffected.

Map showing where the car fire happened.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its firefighters extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam jet and a water jet.

It added that no injuries were reported in the incident and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com

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Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)firescar fire
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