Driver dead, 3 taken to hospital after BMW crash on CTE

An accident involving a BMW along the Central Expressway (CTE) in the early hours of Monday (July 27) left one person dead and three others injured.

The 30-year-old man driving the car was killed in the crash.

The accident, which took place at about 4.45am, occurred along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, while three others were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In photographs of the incident uploaded to Facebook by user Ellen Teo, a black BMW can be seen stationary across multiple lanes, almost perpendicular to the flow of traffic.

The vehicle's hood and roof appear badly damaged, while debris can be seen strewn across the expressway.

A separate photograph of the incident shows loose asphalt on the road, suggesting that roadworks may have been ongoing at the time.

A user questioned if the accident involved a road work vehicle, to which user Teo replied in the affirmative.

Teo alleged that the driver sustained severe head injuries in the accident.

According to posts on Hardware Zone, the accident purportedly caused traffic congestion along the CTE.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com