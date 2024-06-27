BMW crashes into void deck at Yishun, waking residents

A Yishun resident was rudely awakened by a loud bang underneath her block at about 7.20am on Thursday (June 27) when a white BMW car crashed into the void deck.

Christina Chua, a resident living at Block 476A Yishun Street 44, said that she went to check out the scene after she was roused from her sleep.

"I couldn't see what happened because it was under my block," said Chua, who lives on the second floor.

"But later on I saw police cars and a tow truck moving the car away."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chua said she does not recognise the car, and does not know who the owner is.

The 22-year-old, who is unemployed, added that her elder sister also heard the crash while she was leaving the house to head to work.

Photos taken by an AsiaOne reader shortly after the accident show the car parked at the void deck. The entire area was also cordoned off by the police.

Another video taken by Chua shows the car getting towed away, as curious onlookers stood at the side watching.

The bumper and hood of the white convertible were badly dented.

The car had also run over some trees that were planted at the car park.

When AsiaOne visited the site at about 11.30am on Thursday, part of the void deck was cordoned off. Tyre imprints were spotted on the soil, where the car ran over some small trees.

Skid marks were also spotted on a pillar at the void deck, where the car crashed into.

Two workers from Nee Soon Town Council who were at the accident site told AsiaOne that they saw the accident when they arrived at the estate for work.

"The police were here, and then they cordoned off the area. We called our manager, who instructed us to clear the area," said one of the workers, who declined to be named.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 57-year-old male driver and his 45-year-old male passenger were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

