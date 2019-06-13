BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place

A BMW driven by an elderly woman ended up on two parked cars at the Angullia Park surface carpark next to Wheelock Place on Wednesday (June 12) at about 4pm.

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to photos circulating online of the incident. At least two other cars were damaged as well.

A video taken at the scene was posted on Reddit.

Stomp understands the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed two fire bikes, one red rhino, a pump engine, an ambulance and one rescue tender to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to The Straits Times, SCDF officers helped the woman out of the vehicle and paramedics assessed her.

She declined to be taken to hospital.