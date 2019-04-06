BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh

A BMW driver was caught on video repeatedly reversing into a Porsche while trying to enter a parallel parking lot at Block 181A Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Sunday (June 2).

Stomp contributor Jen caught the incident on her car's dashboard camera as she waited for the BMW driver to park.

In the video, the driver is seen reversing and pushing the Porsche back four times before he drives off.

"This BMW (SKC2378K) continuously knocked into the Porsche (EZ5555B) while trying to parallel park, causing the Porsche to move forward and backwards for 10 minutes before he gave up parking," she said.

"In the end, he parked elsewhere.

"I'm sure he felt it when he hit the Porsche but couldn't be bothered and just wanted to park.

"I pity the Porsche driver."