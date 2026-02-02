Award Banner
Police looking for driver of white BMW car in Rochor hit-and-run

The driver had fled the scene before the police arrived
Police are now looking for the driver of a BMW compact executive car involved in a hit-and-run at the junction of Queen Street and Middle Road on Sunday (Feb 1) morning.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean Ler February 02, 2026 2:16 AM
The police are looking for the driver of a white BMW saloon car after a hit-and-run accident in Rochor at about 3am on Sunday (Feb 1) morning.

Pictures circulating on social media show what appears to be a BMW i4 compact executive car stopped on the road divider at the junction of Middle Road and Queen Street.

Location of hit-and-run involving a BMW compact executive car on Sunday (Feb 1) morning.

At least two Traffic Police outriders and one expressway patrol car were seen stopped behind the BMW.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said the car was believed to have self-skidded before hitting and mounting a road divider.

They added that the driver of the said car had left the scene before police officers arrived.

While there were no reported injuries, police told AsiaOne that efforts are now underway to locate the car driver involved in the hit-and-run accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

