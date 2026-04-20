BMW mounts kerb, smashes into wall of Choa Chu Kang polyclinic

A white BMW smashed into the front wall of Choa Chu Kang polyclinic on Monday (April 20) morning, according to a video posted on Instagram by user Charlie Lim.

In the post, Lim drives past Choa Chu Kang polyclinic and spots a white BMW X2 premium compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) mounting the roadside pavement outside the clinic.

A man on his phone walks past, staring at the vehicle, while a traffic police motorcycle can be seen parked behind the crashed car.

A woman holding a yellow bag is also seen as she stands beside the open passenger-side door of the BMW with a traffic police officer standing behind her.

No one was injured in the incident, Lim claimed in his Instagram post.

AsiaOne has contacted National University Polyclinics and the police for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com