BMW nearly hits another vehicle in Pasir Ris while driving against traffic

A BMW was filmed on Oct 7 nearly hitting another vehicle when it was going against the flow of traffic at Pasir Ris Drive 8.

In a video shared by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube, it shows the driver with the in-car camera stopping in time to avoid the black BMW from almost crashing into it head-on.

In the video description, the contributor commented that the offending driver "looked drunk or sleepy as he was swerving left and right".

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Driving against the flow of traffic is an offence under the Road Traffic Act. If convicted, first-time offenders face the maximum penalty of disqualification from driving for at least 10 years, and between two to eight years of jail if the accident results in death.

chingshijie@asiaone.com