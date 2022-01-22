Bodies of 2 boys, both 11, found near Upper Bukit Timah playground

The bodies of two 11-year-olds were found near a playground at Greenridge Crescent Playground at Toh Yi, Upper Bukit Timah on Friday (Jan 21), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance from a man at about 6.25pm that day.

When they arrived on-site, they found the man's two sons lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground. Both boys were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Two police vehicles were seen around the estate this afternoon, The Straits Times reported. Plain-clothes officers were also seen speaking to the residents.

Officers from the SPF's Gurkha Contingent were also deployed to the scene, according to video footage captured by the newspaper.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death are ongoing.

